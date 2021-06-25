Protesters on Friday stormed the Nigerian House in London, the United Kingdom to back the ongoing agitation for self-determination for Igbo people.

The protesters, who started the procession from Trafalgar Square, expressed their grievances over the killings in the Southeast by the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari had announced yesterday through his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, that he will be in London today, Friday on medical trip. However, the trip was later cancelled.

In a video captured by the BBC pidgin, the demonstrators were dressed in Igbo attire with placards bearing different inscriptions such as, ‘Stop the genocide’ and ‘Nigerian government stop the killing of people in the southeast’.

Others are ‘Nigerian President threatened another genocide. When Twitter objected, it was banned in Nigeria’, ‘Britain and America can force Buhari to stop the killing of Biafrans in Nigeria,’ according to a report by Sahara Reporters.

One of the leaders of the protesters, who was with a badge of the Congress of Igbo leaders, said, “We have gathered here because the military personnel are killing people in the South-East, the police too kill. The government claims some people burnt police stations, prisons and some government buildings, they haven’t said who carried out the attacks.

“Later, they said the assailants were people who looked like IPOB (Indigenous People of Biafra) members and they will investigate. For weeks now, we haven’t seen the result of their investigation.

“The police go to people’s houses to kill them there. This has to stop. They should stop shooting on sight, they should stop flushing. We are calling for negotiation, let us go to the negotiation table and negotiate with Nigeria because these things happening in the South-East are happening in other parts of Nigeria. Nigeria has a big security challenge. We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to initiate negotiation on Nigeria so that there will be a decision and if negotiation is not possible, then let there be self-determination.

“The essence of this march today is, stop killing the Igbos in their homes. Igbo lives matter. Fulani herdsmen go to people houses and farms to kill people and the government calls it a clash; the word– clash – should be eradicated in Nigeria. It is not clash but people being attacked.”

Another major participant representing the Ohanaeze Ndigbo said, “We have come out because they are killing our youths, they are destroying our farms, we want this to stop and stop now. Igbo lives matter, Nigeria belongs to all of us, we want peace in Nigeria.

“We want Igbos to be free in Nigeria. We want all the policemen, soldiers torturing our people in the South-East to withdraw. We are calling for a national conference to discuss the restructuring of Nigeria. If it is not possible, let us go in peace. We are calling on the European Union, the United Nations, African Union and the rest, they need to intervene in Nigeria. All is not well with Nigeria.”