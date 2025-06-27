DSS finally releases factional NANS president Atiku Isah after nearly eight weeks in custody

Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services (DSS), has finally released Atiku Abubakar Isah, the factional president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), after holding him in custody for nearly two months.

Isah was released on Thursday and handed over to his family and lawyer, marking the end of a prolonged detention that had drawn public criticism and legal scrutiny.

Earlier in the day, reports surfaced indicating that the DSS had continued to detain Isah despite his legal team meeting all bail conditions. The security agency had reportedly requested additional documentation on Wednesday, which was promptly provided by his lawyers. However, the DSS initially refused to release him.

Following media coverage on Thursday morning, the DSS reached out to Isah’s legal representatives and family, instructing them to come and collect him.

Human rights activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore had earlier attempted to visit the DSS headquarters in Abuja to press for Isah’s release but was denied entry by operatives.

Isah was arraigned on Tuesday before a Magistrate Court in Abuja. He appeared in court dressed in black, reportedly showing signs of physical abuse allegedly inflicted by a rival NANS faction said to be backed by Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu.

The court granted him bail in the sum of ₦5 million with one surety in like sum.

Human rights lawyer Marshal Abubakar of Falana & Falana Chambers, who is representing Isah, disclosed that his client was charged with “inciting public disturbance and impersonating a public officer.” The DSS alleged that Isah incited students to disrupt public order at a lawful student assembly and interfered with a meeting of individuals described as the “elected” NANS leadership. He was also accused of falsely presenting himself as the NANS president.

Isah has been at the center of a heated controversy involving the DSS and Seyi Tinubu. He alleged that he was offered ₦100 million by Seyi Tinubu to relinquish his position as NANS president. After refusing the alleged bribe, Isah claims he was abducted, stripped naked, and brutally assaulted in the presence of the Managing Director of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

He further alleged that the rival NANS faction, led by Olusola Ladoja and allegedly supported by Seyi Tinubu, was responsible for the attack that left him with severe injuries.

On May 14, 2025, Isah filed a ₦38.3 billion lawsuit at the Federal High Court in Abuja against the DSS, NTA, and Seyi Tinubu, accusing them of violating his fundamental human rights. The suit seeks damages for kidnapping, unlawful detention, physical assault, and defamation.

He is also seeking a court injunction to prevent further threats to his life and an order affirming his right to freedom.