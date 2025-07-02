ADC coalition announces new venue after abrupt hotel cancellation

The African Democratic Congress (ADC)-led coalition has announced a change of venue for its much-anticipated political platform unveiling, following the last-minute withdrawal of the original host, Wells Carlton Hotel, Abuja.

In a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by ADC’s Deputy National Secretary, Nkem Ukandu, the coalition said the unveiling would now take place at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Members of the National Working Committee, National Executive Committee, Board of Trustees, key stakeholders, and members are expected to attend. Please note that attendance is self-sponsored,” the statement read.

The announcement came shortly after the Wells Carlton Hotel abruptly cancelled the event, citing an unspecified “internal compliance matter.” In a message shared by media personality and politician Dele Momodu, the hotel stated:

“We are fully aware that the event is less than 24 hours away, and we deeply apologise for the timing and inconvenience this may cause.”

The cancellation sparked sharp criticism from opposition figures, many of whom accused the APC-led federal government of using underhand tactics to frustrate the event. Some insiders described the move as part of a broader pattern of political intimidation.

The ADC is being positioned as the umbrella platform for a broad opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections. The movement has reportedly secured the backing of several prominent political figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, former Senate President David Mark, and former governors Nasir El-Rufai and Rauf Aregbesola.

Despite the setback, coalition organisers say preparations remain on course, with plans to unveil a united front aimed at challenging the ruling party’s hold on power.