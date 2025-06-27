Connect with us

Zamfara vigilantes eliminate two wanted bandit leaders, Kacalla Maijikka, Me Dada
Published

23 mins ago

on

Two of Zamfara State’s most feared and dangerous bandit leaders, Kacalla Maijikka and Me Dada, have been killed by local vigilantes in a daring operation that has brought relief to terrorised communities.

The operation, carried out on Wednesday by vigilante members in Garagi village, Mayanchi district of Maru Local Government Area, led to the death and beheading of Me Dada, a ruthless commander known for leading deadly attacks and kidnappings in the area.

Business Hallmark learnt that the vigilantes laid ambush for the bandits, following intelligence on their location.

Me Dada, who had long evaded security operatives, was killed on the spot, and his head taken as proof of the successful operation.

This medium also confirmed the killing of Kacalla Maijikka, a notorious figure feared for his cold-blooded methods.

Maijikka was infamous for kidnapping victims, extorting hefty ransoms from their families, and then killing the hostages despite full payment being made.

Residents of Zamfara have long suffered from the activities of criminal gangs, with many displaced or left grieving due to the continuous cycle of violence.

However, the elimination of these two bandit kingpins is seen as a significant breakthrough in local security efforts.

The spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command, DSP Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the killing of the two notorious bandits.

He said, “I’m aware that the two bandits were eliminated.”

