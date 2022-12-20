Doyin Okupe resigns as DG of Peter Obi presidential campaign council

Doyin Okupe, director-general of Peter Obi Presidential Campaign, has resigned.

Okupe said his decision is to enable him pursue his corruption case in Court.

He conveyed his decision in a letter to his principal, Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate on Tuesday.

“You will recall that I briefed you yesterday about my personal travails in seeking justice and clearing my name using the Nigerian Legal System to pursue same,” he wrote.

“I have invested too much in your campaign to allow my personal travails to become a source of distraction.

“In the circumstances, I have opted to step aside and plead that you appoint a new Campaign DG who can continue the assignment with zero distractions.”