Stay away from women if you’re not financially stable, Kanayo advises men

Kanayo O. Kanayo, a veteran Nollywood actor has sparked a heated discussion on social media with his latest Instagram post in which he stated that any man who cannot provide for his family should refrain from engaging in intimate relationships with women.

The post made on Monday, has evoked a mix reactions, highlighting the complexities of gender roles in modern society and the responsibilities of men in family relations.

In his post, Kanayo emphasized the importance of being a provider as a critical aspect of manhood, urging men to prioritize their responsibilities towards their families.

He stated, “A man who cannot feed his family has no need and no use to use his private part on a woman,” emphasizing his belief that financial support is non-negotiable for men.

He further advised young women to “know who you marry,” cautioning them to avoid men who shy away from their responsibilities

Kanayo also pointed out, “It is useless and dangerous when a man depends on a woman to feed him,” asserting that “every man has a responsibility to his family.”

He also said that “you can cover your husband’s up but don’t cover him to the level of irresponsibility” reflects his perspective on maintaining balance in family dynamics.

He said, “Women protect your husbands BUT DO NOT provide them with the type of covering that leads to irresponsibility. Many husbands shy away from their responsibilities when the wife is hardworking.”

The post quickly attracted a flood of comments from fans and fellow celebrities, reflecting a range of opinions. Many users praised Kanayo’s message, while others raised concerns about the implications of his words.

One follower commented, “Men want princess treatment now, God said you are the provider and we are the helper, tap into the grace of being a provider and watch how you flourish.”

Another said, “God bless you, sir! Women are saddled with a lot of responsibilities these days and it’s really sad. May God help men to be men, and I hope through this message women stop enabling men to be irresponsible.”

A different perspective came from another user, who added, “Every man would eventually resent any woman who enables him to be irresponsible and she will become his competition. It’s not love to enable a man’s irresponsibility.”

Another follower commented, “Men maintain your responsibilities to avoid disrespect and insults not only from loved ones but from outsiders too.”

However, not all responses were fully in agreement, with a follower asking, “So we shouldn’t defend our husbands?”

This post comes amidst ongoing discussions about gender roles, masculinity, and the evolving family dynamics in Nigeria and beyond.

As societal expectations shift, many are calling for a more refined understanding of what it means to be a provider and the balance of responsibilities between men and women in today’s world.