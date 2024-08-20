National Board for Technical Education, NBTE, Kaduna, has approved Mass communication department for Distinct Polytechnic, Ekosin, Osun State.

This will be added to the existing departments approved for the institution in the recent time.

The Rector of the Institution, Dr. Adepoju A.T, (FCIB) stated this while speaking with newsmen in Ekosin recently.

According to him, the NBTE gave the approval via a letter sent and received by the institution on 12th August, 2024.

The institution, according to the Rector, was put in ecstasy when the news got to the campus in which greetings have been pouring in from all quarters on the reception of the good news which came at the admission season

Dr. Adepoju thanked God and appreciated the efforts of the staff and the regulatory board for the success recorded with a promise that, the institution would not relent in giving the best to the entire globe.

Dr. Adepoju used the medium to call on candidates seeking for admission to avail themselves the opportunity to study at Distinct Polytechnic, Ekosin, Osun state where vision and mission are driven with the fear of God and service to humanity .

He said admission is currently open to all and sundry who scores 100 marks and above in the last JAMB with at least 5 subjects in relevant fields of study.

The courses available are: Accountancy, Banking Operations, Computer science, Computer Software Engineering and Computer Engineering.

Other courses available for studies are; Electrical Electronics Engineering, Business Administration, Business Informatics, Mass Communication, Science Laboratory Technology, Security Management and Technology and Statistics.

Adepoju called on all to key in to the programmes available in which the tuition fee is affordable while the admission exercise is stress free coupled with qualitative tertiary education.

