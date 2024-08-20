Ogun orders Kara market traders to relocate before December 31

The government of Ogun State has given traders at the Kara market in Isheri, Ifo local government area of the state, a 100-day ultimatum to relocate to the Ogere International Market along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The ultimatum, which will expire on the 31st of December, is to allow for their phased movement as the market will cease to exist in that location as it will be reduced to ground zero with the demolition of all stalls, shanties, and makeover structures.

Dr. Sam Olugbenga Oyeleye, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, who announced the relocation order, said the state government decided to relocate the market to restore sanity due to the environmental degradation going on in the market, which is situated in its border towns with Lagos State.

According to Oyeleye, the state government is daily inundated with reports of unhealthy disposal of waste and other environmental nuisances from the market, as well as open defecation on the median and road setbacks despite provision of public toilets by the government.

He added that the state government will not fold its hands and watch a few individuals in the name of trading to deface the environment and spread communicable diseases to millions of residents through open defecation, which they have failed to stop despite several sensitization, appeals, and arrests.

“Their bad attitude, which constitutes an eyesore, is also not in tandem with the state government’s policy of attracting investors to the state as the nation’s industrial hub, so there is a need to relocate the market for the general good of the state.”

Aside from these, Oyeleye said the Kara market has outlived its usefulness in that axis as it has been overstretched with no space for expansion and proper management, so there is a need to relocate it to Ogere International Market, where they will have more space and operate in a more controlled environment.

He also assured the cow sellers and other traders of adequate security and warm welcome from their host community, adding that their movement will be in phases, starting with the movement of their cattle, the closing of the abattior at Kara, and the final movement of other traders, as the 31st of December is sacrosant for the closure of the cattle market.

