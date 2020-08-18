Rights group, Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice, has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Adamu Muhammed to direct the Oyo State Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr. Joe Nwachuku Enwonwu, to produce a serial killer, Sunday Sodipe within 14-days.

Comrade Adeniyi Alimi Sulaiman, the group’s Executive Chairman who made the call in a statement on Tuesday, also called on the authority of the Police Service Commission (PSC) to set up an independent panel of enquiry to investigate the incident.

He said all the Police officers in charge of the case should be arrested and charged with negligence and deriliction of duty.

It would be recalled that on Sunday, the Oyo State Police Commissioner informed disclosed that the 19-year-old serial killer had escaped from Police custody after being arraigned in court.

Shodipe and two others were earlier arrested in connection with series of recent killings in Akinyele Local Government area of the State and they were also paraded, particularly in connection with killings of Azeezat Shomuyiwa, Barakat Bello and a host of others.