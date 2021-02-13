OBINNA EZUGWU

Ondo State governor and chairman of Southwest governors forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, has called for restraint from all sides as ethnic clashes between Yoruba and Hausa traders in Shasha area of the Akinyele Local Government, Ibadan, Oyo State escalated on Saturday.

Shasha market is one of the major hubs of farm produce from the north in Ibadan.

The governor who made the call in a statement on Saturday, regretted the rising insecurity and ethnic tension in the country, but assured that the bad times shall pass.

“We note with deep concern, the most unfortunate and avoidable orgy of violence in Shasha, Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital

“As Governor of Ondo State who doubles as Chairman, South West Governors’ Forum, it becomes very compelling for me to address ALL RESIDENTS, in particular, the Yoruba speaking people of our dear Region as regards recent happenings bordering on security,” Akeredolu said.

“Without doubt, the situation we have found ourselves as a people is most despicable and contends violently against, and abhorrently at variance with the values and hospitality for which our people are known.

“We have been known for thoroughness. We have identified with legality over the centuries, and our ethos as a civilised breed of people are such that we do not identity with lawlessness, not even illegality.

“In this regard, we urge all indigenes of the South West to sustain these values and enviable virtues by remaining law abiding. Our resolve in this direction is not a sign of weakenss, it is indeed, the strongest of all

“In particular, while I understand the height of provocation in the light of recent happenings as regards Shasha, Ibadan, I, alongside my other brother Governors in the Region are against willful appropriation of Laws unto hands. We do not support violence and in particular, brigandage, jungle justice and unnecessary self-help.

“We note with delight, the efforts of our brother, Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde of Oyo State who has taken very bold steps to stave off further escalation of the violence by imposing curfew in the affected areas. He deserves every support in his avowed commitment towards peace and security in Oyo State We shall all survive these times and live peacefully, once again in our lands.”

Meanwhile, no fewer than four people were reportedly killed in the clash on Saturday, despite the market’s closure

It was gathered that the crisis first broke out on Friday when a Hausa man reportedly beat up a pregnant woman who accused her of littering the frontal part of her shop, while a Yoruba cobbler popularly called Adex intervened but met his untimely death as the Hausa man allegedly hit him with a magic charm.

According to eyewitnesses, Adex slumped immediately and started foaming in the mouth before he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

Reports say not fewer than four people were killed while more houses were set ablaze.

Yoruba people in the area told online medium, SaharaReporters that Soldiers from Odogbo Barracks, who were deployed to maintain law and order, were allegedly supervising attack on Yoruba people, which led to the mobilisation of more Yoruba youths to repel the attack.

A resident of the area claimed that four people had been killed already while many houses were set ablaze despite the market’s closure and the curfew.

The source said, “As we speak, I notice four corpses on the ground. The soldiers are supporting the Hausa people, that was exactly the reasons Yoruba people are protesting.”