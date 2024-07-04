The Anioma Traditional Rulers Fórum has backed the quest for the creation of Anioma State out of the present Delta State.

The Royal Fathers in a five-point communique issued at the end of their interactive session with the Senator representing Delta North, Ned Nwoko at Obior in Aniocha North Local Government Área of Delta State, said they were in total support of the creation of the state.

The monarchs in the communique signed by the Secretary and Obi of Atuma Iga, Obi Daniel Ogbudo, encouraged Senator Nwoko to interact with other critical stakeholders of Anioma extraction to forge a more collaborative front geared towards achieving the desired objectives.

“We want to urge the federal lawmaker to widen the scope of interaction and consultation particularly critical stakeholders to accommodate all shades of opinion in the pursuit of set goals. We commend the Senator for his quality representation, dedication, and resilience and acknowledge the significant progress and milestones already achieved,” the communique read.

“We also affirm our renewed sense of unity and purpose and reassure our people of our collective resolve to support the quest to create Anioma State.”

Sen. Nwoko had earlier briefed the monarchs of his activities in the senate in the last year reaffirming his resolve to give the people of Delta North senatorial District a more effective, efficient, result-oriented, and quality representation, noting that he had already engaged with relevant stakeholders including federal authorities and fellow lawmakers to advance the state creation process.

He intimated to the Royal fathers about the potential and prospects of an Anioma State as a catalyst for economic growth, more political representation, and all-inclusive socio-economic transformation of the Anioma area, in its entirety.

The senator also informed the monarchs of the role he and other Delta lawmakers played in releasing the Monarch of Ewu Kingdom His Royal Majesty, Clement Oghenerukvwe Ikolo from detention over the Okuama saga.

In his opening remarks the Chairman of the Forum and Obi of Abavo Kingdom, Uche Irenuma 11 represented by the Obi of Obior, Ofuokwu 111, said the platform was to enable Senator Nwoko to brief the Royal Fathers about his activities in the Senate.

