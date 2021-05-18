OBINNA EZUGWU

Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has dissolved the state executive council.

The state’s immediate past commissioner for information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu who announced the decision while briefing journalists Tuesday shortly after the state executive council meeting presided over by Okowa, disclosed that the 25 commissioners as well as the Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie; Chief of Staff, David Edevwie; Senior Political Adviser, Funkekeme Solomon; Chief Strategist, Festus Aga’s and Special Advisers have been dismissed.

Aniagwu said the dissolution was aimed at bringing on board fresh blood that will join hands with the governor to achieve his agenda of a stronger Delta.

“The governor thanked and commended members of the dissolved cabinet for their contributions to the successes of his administration in the past six years including those who joined in last two years. The governor also directed that all the affected former appointees to hand over to the permanent secretaries in their respective Ministries,” he said.

Aniagwu stated that before the state Exco dissolution, the sum of N2.8 billion for the purchase and upgrade of facilities at the recently established three universities in the state was approved by it as well as the dismissal of one Bernard Onomugo from the state civil service over alleged smuggling of names into the state payroll.

The dissolution may not be unconnected with the fact that that many members of the council are said to be interested in seeking elective offices in 2023, a development said to have overheated the state polity.