By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, on Saturday, visited His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Adetoyese Oyeniyi, Odugbemi 1, the Olufi of Gbongan, Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State to seek the blessing of the royal father for his presidential aspiration.

On his arrival in the town, Momodu visited the graveside of his mother and prayed for the repose of her soul.

Gbongan in Osun State, is reported to be the ancestral home of the the mother of the veteran Journalist, Mama Gladys Arike Momodu nee Fatoye who died in the month of May, 2007.

A large number of people ( comprising of residents and supporters) thronged the palace of the Olufi to receive Dele Momodu when he went to the palace to pay homage to the king.

Relatives and family members of his late mother from Oosa Compound, Oke Egan, Gbongan, including masquarades, equally welcomed the veteran journalist with dancing and all sorts of acrobatic entertainment at the Olufi’s palace.

Speaking at the palace, Momodu said he joined the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party so as to play an active role in saving the nation from the unpleasant grip of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He recounted the roles he played during the presidential election which brought Buhari to the power in year 2015, adding that his decision to contest the presidency was born out of the passion to librare Nigerians from the hand of those he described as corrupt people.

He said he is better prepared for the country’s topmost political seat and he is determined not to give up on his ambition, even for any of his fellow aspirants “who thinks he can buy the whole of Nigeria with his money.”

He said, “I have been greatly humbled by the excitement already generated which reminds me of how it was 29 years ago when your good friend and my own adopted father, Chief Moshood Abiola, threw his hat in the ring.

“It is very obvious that Nigerians are eager to restore that promise of hope and the accompanying peace and joy that we lost,” he said, adding that Nigeria needs urgent reset and total redirection.

“I have worked with Are Ona kakanfo, Late Chief Moshood Abiola. I was chased out of the country for three years. I worked with Chief Olu Falae, I was jailed. I have also worked with President Muhammad Buhari before things started turning upside down,” he said

Speaking, the Olufi of Gbongan showered encomium on the presidential aspirant, promising to support his presidential ambition.

It would be recall that Momodu was among the Nigerian elites who strongly canvassed both online and offline against the 16 years rule of the PDP and the re-election bid of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

However, Momodu recently registered his commitment to the PDP as well as his determination to stick to his ambition through to the end.