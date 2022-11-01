You are jobless, Wike blasts Dele Momodu

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has taken a swipe at Dele Momodu, the Director of Strategic Communications of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) over his recent remark towards the internal crisis rocking the party.

The governor, who has been at the centre of the crisis, described Momodu as “jobless.”

Momodu had said Wike and his allies could express their displeasure but should not cross the lines while doing so.

“People get angry, there is nothing wrong in that, they have every reason to be angry, but they should not cross certain lines” Dele Momodu earlier said.

Reacting to this, Governor Wike, while briefing journalists at his private residence in Rumiprikon, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area (LGA) said he was surprised that Momodu who joined the PDP two weeks before the presidential primary and got no single vote at the convention could be commenting on the party affairs.

Wike further said Momodu’s aim for participating in the presidential primary was to get an appointment and he (Momodu) had been rewarded with the job of a spokesman to Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate.

The governor said, “I also read where some people say we shouldn’t cross the line. Ordinarily, I shouldn’t have responded to this. I read they say it’s one Dele Momodu. These are the things I’m talking about.

“Ask him, when did he come into PDP? He came into PDP two weeks before the presidential primary. He is from Edo state. Not one vote. Let’s say from his state, at least let’s vote for our son.

“You just want them to recognise you, presidential aspirant that become a spokesperson. Somebody who wants to rule Nigeria has become a spokesperson of a presidential candidate”.

“All of you know how many times Dele Momodu has been to Port Harcourt from one project commissioning to another. These are the things I tell you. I am not going to be a party for anybody to think he will use me to be relevant. If you don’t have any job, just say you don’t have any job.”