A poultry farm belonging to Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, founder of Igbo Youth Movement, was on Friday night set ablaze by unknown assailants in what appears to be a targeted attack.

The incident is the latest in series attacks on Uko’s farm in Enugu State by unknown persons who appear to be on a mission to hurt his businesses over his positions key national issues.

On December 2, 2021, unknown hoodlums destroyed his poultry farm located at Nike area of the state, killing chicken in what he blamed on those he said were targeting him over his positions on restructuring of the country, among other issues in the polity.

Uko who took to his Facebook page to announce the latest attack on Saturday, said the attackers damaged properties but no life was lost.

“Last night, unknown persons set the main office block of my poultry farm in Enugu ablaze,” he said. “No life was lost. Property was damaged.”

Uko who also serves as the secretary of Eastern Consultative Assembly, however, maintained that the attacks would not deter him from advocating for the restructuring of the country.

“I stand by my position, that the unitary system inspired much of our problems in the country and that a consensual restructuring of the country is needful,” he said.

“No amount of intimidation and blackmail will change my position.

“False narratives and cooked up allegations to blackmail me, won’t change my position. Attacks and assaults, also won’t cow me.

“Reconstruction of the polity along the lines of true federalism and devolution of powers, remain the way to go.

“I have organised 106 events all over the country within the past 25 years advocating this.

“The plots against me won’t change anything.”