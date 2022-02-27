TUESDAY OLOKODE

The Enugu State chapter of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), has rejected the outcome of last week’s local government election held in the state in which the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won all contested seats.

APGA which rejected the outcome of the election in a statement signed by its state chairman, Ndubuisi Enechionyia and secretary, Hon. Dickson Ani and issued after its extraordinary meeting held on 26th February 2022, accused the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) of conniving with the state authorities to manipulate the polls.

“The leadership of APGA Enugu State commends the good people of Enugu State for coming out to vote for the candidates of APGA in the various Local Government Areas in the state but are disappointed by non- or short availability of ENSIEC staff and Electoral materials for various venues used for the election,” the statement said.

“The party decries the activities and actions of the Mr Ajogwu led Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission which reneged on their statutory oaths and betrayed the mandate reposed on them.

“The party condemns in totality the gravity of electoral harassment, intimidation, violence, assault and malpractices displayed by the ruling party in the state in collaboration with the Electoral Commission and its officers wherein lives and properties were lost.”

APGA alleged that the election results were written even before voting commenced and demanded that certificates of return issued to those declared winners be withdrawn.

“The party further detests and rejects the pre-written Electoral results declared by ENSIEC even in many glaring areas where no Elections were conducted, and calls on ENSIEC to immediately withdraw the illegal certificates of return issued to the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party,” the statement continued.

“The party calls on our teeming supporters to remain calm and resolute as we commence the process of nullification of the outcome of the irresponsible conduct of a clearly biased electoral body, which is against the will of the people. It will not stand.

“Once again, the state leadership of APGA commends our candidates and supporters for embarking on the journey of re-writing the political history of Enugu State. We will do what is legally necessary to reverse this blatant abuse of our sensibilities.

“Our State has never had it so bad. This is the final dance of a failed PDP government and the disgraceful Mr Ajogwu led electoral body, as we have no doubt that Enugu will be rescued from the hands of these ravenous lions come 2023 especially as the new Electoral Act 2022 has been signed into law by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!