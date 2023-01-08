The director of strategic communications of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council, Dele Momodu, has said some All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains are not campaigning for Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, because they are embarrassed.

Momodu in a statement on Saturday, said Tinubu has failed to market his manifesto, adding that it has been one gaffe after the other.

According to him, the nature of the embarrassment during the APC rallies is the reason President Muhammadu Buhari has been foot-dragging to join the campaign.

“It is obvious that the President, Muhammadu Buhari and many senior APC chieftains are palpably embarrassed about the quality of their presidential campaigns, which has been extremely lacklustre,” he said.

“Their candidate has failed miserably to even sell his own manifesto. It has been one gaffe after the other. To President Buhari’s credit, he was able to put up a robust defence when he was accused of some shortcomings in the past.

“In Tinubu’s case, his team has resorted only to bullying opposition and the media without offering responsible explanations to very serious accusations and allegations. The social media is awash with incredibly embarrassing jokes and comedy skits about a once ebullient and well-respected South-west political icon.

“It is therefore not surprising that the President has been foot-dragging in campaigning alongside a candidate who has brought them more grief than glory.

“Just imagine that the president uttered no word when he handed the party flag to Chief Bola Tinubu. That was the first disturbing sign that all is not well in the APC house of commotion.

“Not even chief Asiwaju’s ally and former attorney-general of Lagos state, Vice-President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has been seen standing next to him to defend his policies and personal character and attributes.”