As anger continues over the brutal murder of Deborah Samuel, a Christian female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Wamako, Sokoto State, Anas Mohammad Sani, who is a personal assistant to the Sokoto State finance commissioner, has asserted in a now deleted post that Ms Samuel was brutally murdered because she was reckless with her tongue.

A pro- Muhammadu Buhari regime’s social media contractor, Zara Oyinye, had taken to her Facebook page to comment on the action of the Sokoto mob who killed the Christian student.

Reacting to Ms Oyinye’s post, Mr Sani, popularly known as Uncle Anas Dakura on Facebook, insisted Muslim mob justifiably murdered Ms Samuel.

He warned, “Muslims don’t take insults against beloved prophet صلى الله عليه وسلم in whatever form.”

Justifying the gruesome murder of the female Christian student, Mr Sani said, “The earlier our Christian brothers and sisters understand this, the better for all of us. May the recklessness of our tongues never drive us to (an) early grave.”

After intense criticism, Dakura deleted the earlier post and made another.

He said: “We can only discuss permissibility or otherwise of mob action when we’re alive and kicking. That’s the reason Deborah is NO longer having a stake in the discussion. However, we can all steer clear of mob action if we avoid touching each other’s sensitivities. We can all live peaceful if we respect one another’s beliefs and sensitivities.

“This is neither the first nor the second time this calamity (of insulting the Holy Prophet) and the resultant (barbaric) mob action is happening. If Deborah had respected herself, she would’ve been in the examination hall by now. No one is supporting mob action because mob can be very wrong and can wrongly label innocent a libel.

“Upon landing in Sokoto yesterday in the morning, my wife who suppose to be at the airport to pick me placed a call telling me that they can’t reach airport because protesters blocked the way at SSCOE. I was so nervous thinking about what kind of a protest could’ve erupted in the most peaceful city.

“By the very first time I read about the blasphemy, I couldn’t believe it. I thought no anyone in his senses can dare insult the Holy Prophet in a city like Sokoto. The only thing I said was “I pray they didn’t kill an innocent girl”. I thought she was framed cos mob action mostly lead to killing innocent.

“But I was disgustingly disappointed upon listening to the voice note. By Allah, I listened to it to see if I can give her words other interpretation. But her words were so clear that no one can direct such an insult to even her father and go scot-free. I was shocked that someone from Kebbi, who schools in Sokoto can be this reckless.

“The fact is, if we must come together, it’ll be good for all of us to respect one another. I can never disrespect Jesus Christ. I also don’t expect you disrespect my beloved Prophet Muhammad صلى الله عليه وسلم. That way, we live in harmony and mutual coexistence. Otherwise, we shall continue to live with the evil of recklessness we represent.

“To the people asking for the heads of the mob, I will NOT say you’re wrong. If the law calls for their heads, so be it! However, my point is even if all Muslims would be killed in the process of protecting the image of the Holy Prophet, the very one that will remain on this earth will still NOT tolerate any form of insult directed at the Holy Prophet.

“So the best remedy is while Muslims are being educated and sensitized about the wrong in a mob action, our Christian brothers and sisters should equally be educated and sensitized on how dear and holy our beloved Prophet is to us. They should be made to understand that Muslims can give their last drop of blood🩸 to have the image of Muhammad صلى الله عليه وسلم protected.

“We all have just one life to live and enjoy. We can make noise on social media and condemn the mob action using the Queen’s English. However, that cannot bring back Deborah back to life. More so, if anyone will repeat it tomorrow, the probability of him being served same meal is 99.9%. That’s the fact about it. The earlier we understand this the better for all of us.

Ms Samuel, a 200 level Home-Economics student accused of blasphemy, had complained bitterly over the influx of religious broadcast messages shared to her department’s WhatsApp page.

In a WhatsApp voice note, the deceased reminded her coursemates that the group was created solely for academic purpose, such as sharing important information regarding tests, assignments, deadlines, examinations and the likes.

“Holy ghost fire, nothing would happen to me. Is it by force you guys keep sending these religious messages in our group? Our group wasn’t created for that, but rather as a notice for when there’s a test, assignment, examinations, etc. Not these nonsense religious posts,” voiced Ms Samuel on her department’s WhatsApp group.

The voice message elicited the fury of fanatic course mates and schoolmates who found her comment unflattering to their Islamic beliefs.

Ms Deborah was mobbed at the school’s security post by angry students who hit her repeatedly with sticks and stones till she died

Atiku disowns post

Meanwhile, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former vice president and presidential aspirant, had disowned posts she made condemning the brutal murder of Deborah

Atiku, who is running for president on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, had taken to Twitter to condemn the mob action, saying, “There cannot be a justification for such gruesome murder. Deborah Yakubu was murdered and all those behind her death must be brought to justice. My condolences to her family and friends.”

However, after coming under threats from some Muslim northerners who threatened not to vote for him in 2023 if he emerges as the presidential candidate of the PDP, promptly deleted the tweet.

Subsequently, the former vice president took took to his verified Facebook page to disown the post.

Atiku in a message on his verified Hausa page distanced himself from the message, claiming that any message on social media that did not come with the initials “A. A.” were not his.

“This evening I received information that a post was made that doesn’t agree with my orders. I use this to announce that any post without A. A. is not from me. May God protect us,” he wrote in Hausa language.

Meanwhile, the murder of the school girl has continued to generate condemnations.

The Sokoto Sultanate Council in a statement by Sa’idu Muhammadu Maccido, Danburan Sokoto, its secretary, expressed dismay at the unfortunate incident, and urged Security Agencies to go to work and bring the culprits to book.

“The Sultanate Council has learnt with dismay the unfortunate happenings at the Shehu Shagari College of Education (SSCOE) Sokoto that led to the loss of life of a female student of the Institution,” the statement said.

“The Sultanate Council condemned the incident in its entirety, and has urged the Security Agencies to bring perpetrators of the unjustifiable incident to justice.

“The Sultanate Council has urged all to remain calm and ensure peaceful co-existence among all people of the State and Nation.”

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, in a statement said: “I have just received with deep shock the news of the tragedy that occurred at the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, leading to the gruesome murder of Ms Yakubu, a 200 level Home Economics student today.

“We condemn this incident in the strongest terms and call on the authorities to investigate this tragedy and ensure that all the culprits are brought to book.

“The only obligation that is owed her immediate family, her fellow students and the school authorities is the assurance that those who are guilty of this inhuman act, no matter their motivation, are punished according to the extant laws of the land. This has nothing to do with religion. Christians have lived peacefully with their Muslims neighbours here in Sokoto over the years.

“This matter must be treated as a criminal act, and the law must take its cause.”

Kukah condoled with Deborah’s family, and called for calm amongst the Christian faithful in Sokoto.

Tambuwal Shuts down College

Meanwhile, the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, who is, also, a Presidential aspirant under the PDP, has ordered the immediate shutdown of the College.

In a post, Reno Omokri, a socio-political critic, challenged Tambuwal to rise to the occasion and see that justice is served. He said how Tambuwal handles this gruesome murder will show how he intends to be President if he wins.

Deborah was dragged out from the Security Office of the College where he was smuggled to for safety, by Muslim students who went berserk, overwhelmed the Security personnel, and stoned and burnt her to death.

Two Students Arrested

The Sokoto State Police Command in a statement, by its Spokesperson, ASP Ssnusi Abubakar, said two Students have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder. He assured that all those connected to the tragedy will be arrested.

The sickening video of Deborh’s murder clearly showed several of the killers, and one of them, in particular, who looked straight at the camera, granted an interview, holding a box of matches, and hailed himself for being one of those who killed Deborah and set her ablaze.