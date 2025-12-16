Super Eagles’ 2026 World Cup hopes revived as NFF challenges DR Congo over ineligible players

Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been dramatically reignited after the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed it has petitioned FIFA over the alleged use of ineligible players by DR Congo during the African play-offs.

Reports say the move could reopen Nigeria’s path to the World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

DR Congo eliminated Nigeria from the African play-offs in November after a 4–3 penalty shoot-out victory in Morocco, a result that ended the Super Eagles’ bid to progress to the FIFA intercontinental play-off.

Following that victory, the Congolese were handed a bye into the final of the intercontinental play-off tournament, where they are scheduled to face the winner of the semi-final between New Caledonia and Jamaica.

However, their participation at that stage is now under scrutiny after the NFF raised concerns over the eligibility of several DR Congo players fielded during the African play-offs.

Reports indicate that between six and nine Congolese players who switched national allegiance may not have fully complied with eligibility requirements under DR Congo’s domestic laws before representing the country.

Although FIFA reportedly cleared the players on the basis that they possessed valid DR Congo passports, the NFF alleges that the players failed to formally renounce their previous citizenships. DR Congo’s constitution does not permit dual nationality.

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, confirmed that the federation has formally challenged the players’ nationality switch.

“We’re waiting. The Congolese rules say you cannot have dual citizenship or nationality,” Sanusi said. “Wan-Bissak has a European passport; some of them have French passports, others Dutch passports. The rules are very clear, and we have submitted our petition.

“FIFA rules say once you have a passport of your country, you’re eligible, and that is why they were cleared,” he added. “But our concern is that FIFA was deceived into clearing them. It is not FIFA’s responsibility to enforce Congo’s domestic regulations; FIFA acts based on what is submitted to it. What we are saying is that the process was fraudulent.”

The development has renewed optimism that Nigeria could yet return to the World Cup stage, after missing out on the 2022 tournament in Qatar and facing the prospect of missing back-to-back editions.

DR Congo, for their part, have appeared at the FIFA World Cup only once, in 1974, when the country competed under the name Zaire.