A total of 42 persons have died in boat mishap that occurred in Bagwai, Kano State, Nigeria.

The boat conveying 49 passengers, mostly pupils of Madinatu Islamiyya School from Badau village to Bagwai, capsized on Tuesday last week.

The pupils were heading to Bagwai to participate in Maulud celebration when the accident happened.

Twenty-nine bodies were earlier recovered while seven persons were rescued alive.