Daniel Bwala describes Lagos as ‘no-man’s land,’ defends N3.9tn federal projects

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has defended the concentration of federal projects in Lagos State, describing the state as a “no-man’s land” and the pride of Nigeria’s economy.

Bwala made the comment on Wednesday during an appearance on the Daybreak programme on Arise Television, while responding to criticisms over the reported allocation of N3.9 trillion worth of federal projects to Lagos within two years.

Critics have argued that the huge investment suggests lopsided development in favour of Tinubu’s home state, but Bwala insisted the allocation was justified given Lagos’ economic importance to Nigeria.

“Let me tell you why Lagos State is different. Lagos State is a no-man’s land. In the last election, the President who comes from the South-West did not win Lagos. That tells you the cosmopolitan nature of Lagos State,” he said.

“The richest man in Africa is a northerner. His business is not in Kano, it’s in Lagos. Almost every rich man that you know in Nigeria has business undertaking in Lagos and the Nigerian people are represented in Lagos.

“If not because probably the majority of the people are Yoruba speaking, you will wonder whether Lagos indeed is from the South-West,” he added.

Bwala further likened Lagos to global economic hubs such as London, New York and Paris, stressing that such cities naturally attract heavy infrastructure because of their strategic role.

“London has more investment than the entire states in England put together. New York has more infrastructure and investment than the rest of the United States, including California. Paris has more investment.

“So in every country, wherever you find the commercial nerve of that country, you are likely to see the need to put infrastructure in place in order to boost the economy. Whatever Lagos benefits, the country benefits,” he said.

The presidential aide maintained that the N3.9 trillion investment in Lagos should be seen as a national economic strategy, not regional bias.

“So the idea that you put more in Lagos than in other states or the federation should be put into a proper context. Lagos is a no-man’s land. Lagos is the hub of Nigeria. Lagos is the pride of the country,” Bwala stated.

The reported N3.9 trillion allocation to Lagos covers major projects including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway expansion, Lekki Deep Sea Port support infrastructure, and urban rail development.

Critics, however, contend that the concentration of such projects in Lagos undermines equitable development across the federation.