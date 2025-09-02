Nigerians face long bans for US visa overstays, embassy cautions

The United States Mission in Nigeria has warned Nigerian travellers to strictly follow the terms of their visas, stressing that overstaying could result in long-term entry bans.

In a statement posted Tuesday on its official X handle, the Mission said violating visa conditions may damage future chances of travelling to the U.S.

“It’s important to use your U.S. visa according to its terms. Misusing it, for example, by overstaying, may affect your ability to travel to the U.S. in the future,” it stated.

The caution comes amid heightened scrutiny of visa compliance and concerns over tighter U.S. immigration rules.

Data from the U.S. Department of State shows that over 700,000 visa holders overstayed in 2023, with Nigeria among the top countries affected.

Under the 1996 Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act, offenders face a three-year re-entry ban for overstays of 180 to 365 days, and a ten-year ban for those exceeding one year.