Dangote Group denies ownership of truck in Enugu fatal accident, blames third-party operator

The management of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has distanced itself from the truck involved in a fatal accident on Wednesday along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, saying the vehicle belongs to Visco Investment Global Limited, a third-party operator.

Online reports had alleged that a Dangote truck rammed into vehicles at Four Corner in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, killing several people, including an entire family. Eyewitnesses described the scene as horrific, with videos showing a car completely crushed by the trailer.

“A family was said to have been in the vehicle, and none of them came out alive,” an eyewitness disclosed.

Reacting to the reports, Dangote Group said in a statement that the ill-fated truck is not part of its fleet, although it was branded with the company’s logo.

“We are actively engaging with the appropriate agencies to determine why the truck in question was bearing our logo, despite not being part of our fleet,” the statement read.

The company condemned the spread of what it described as misinformation linking all such accidents to Dangote trucks without verification. It also announced plans to tighten measures to prevent the unauthorised use of its brand identity, especially its logo on non-affiliated vehicles.

“While it is our policy not to comment publicly on individual cases, we are compelled to address the increasing spread of misinformation by attributing such incidents to the Dangote Group without any substantiated evidence,” the company said.

The latest incident sparked outrage on social media, with activist Charles Ogbu writing on Facebook: “Two accidents involving Dangote trucks happened around 4-Corners Enugu today with many casualties. When will enough be truly enough with Dangote trucks and their reckless drivers?”

The tragedy comes barely a week after the death of Ruth Otabor, the younger sister of Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Phyna, who succumbed to injuries sustained in an earlier crash involving a Dangote truck in Auchi, Edo State.

Advertisement

In a statement issued on Sunday, August 31, the company expressed condolences to Ruth’s family and revealed that it had made arrangements to fly her to India for advanced medical treatment before her passing.

“Since the accident, our officials and insurance partners have been by her side, covering all financial and medical costs and supporting her family,” Dangote Group stated. “Arrangements had been made for her to be flown to India for advanced treatment, pending medical clearance from her doctors. Sadly, despite these efforts and Ruth’s brave fight to live, we lost her today.”

The company reiterated its commitment to safety and accountability, pledging to strengthen safety systems and support victims and families affected by accidents involving its operations.