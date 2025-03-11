Connect with us

SDP defection: Your inordinate ambition will fail, Presidency tells El-Rufai 
SDP defection: Your inordinate ambition will fail, Presidency tells El-Rufai 

SDP defection: Your inordinate ambition will fail, Presidency tells El-Rufai 

The Presidency has responded to the decision of Nasir El-Rufai, former Kaduna State governor to defect  from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), saying his ambition would crumble like a cookie.

In a tweet, Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser on Policy Communication to President Bola Tinubu, described the action of the former minister as an inordinate ambition destined to fail.

Another he recognized the right of association of the former governor, Bwala promised that the real reason for his defection would be analysed in the coming days.

The presidential adviser noted that El-Rufai would be reminded that associating with “sore losers to unseat” President Tinubu, is neither an ideology nor progressivism.

“Senior, @elrufai. I read the news today that you resigned from APC to join SDP. Well, I have nothing against you because you exercised your constitutional right. However, the MOTIVE is what we would interrogate in the coming days and remind Nigerians that you are not a phenomenal that emerges like a clap of thunder out of a blue sky.

“We would intellectually remind you that associating with sore losers to unseat the incumbent is not an IDEOLOGY, neither is it PROGRESSIVISM; It is simply an inordinate AMBITION that is destined to fail.”

 

Obinna Ezugwu

