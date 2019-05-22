Dangote Foundation feeds Borno IDPs

Succour came the way of the Internally Displaced Persons as the Aliko Dangote Foundation recently flagged off its 2019 Ramadan feeding scheme in Borno State.

The annual scheme will see the Foundation feeding thousands of Internally Displaced Persons in the Northeast.

There are about two million displaced persons in the state, according to reports.

The multimillion naira scheme was flagged off on Tuesday at an occasion attended by the Deputy Governor Usman Mamman Durkwa who represented Governor Kashim Shetima.

Dangote Foundation’s Representative Musa Bala and the Deputy Governor made the symbolic presentations to beneficiaries at Konduga and Bama Local Governments.

Mr Bala who represented the MD/CEO of the Foundation Zouera Youssoufou said the assorted food items worth N200million has already arrived Maiduguri for onward distribution to the beneficiaries.

“This year the Foundation is making a donation of N200million worth of food items that include: rice, spaghetti, sugar, salt, semolina, wheat meal, maize and millet. A total of 20 trucks of these items have arrived Maiduguri,” Mr Bala said.

He said for about seven years the Foundation had expended over N7billion in support of IDPs.

According to him, the President of the Dangote Group Aliko Dangote was passionate about alleviating the suffering of the displaced persons in the region, even as he thanked the state Governor for creating the enabling environment for donors to support displaced people.

“We want to assure you, sir, that we would work for hand in hand with the committee set up by the state government to ensure that the distribution process is open and transparent,” he added.

Only last year the Foundation commissioned the Dangote Housing Estate in Maiduguri to support the effort of the state government in providing shelter for victims of Boko Haram insurgency.

In his speech, Governor Kashim Shettima said the Borno State Government and its people were grateful to Mr. Dangote for the gesture.

He said Mr Dangote is the single largest donor to the IDPs after the Federal and state governments since the emergence of insurgency in the Northeast.

The Governor stated that Mr Dangote’s contribution does not only stop at feeding and clothing the IDPs which he has been doing over the years, it also stretches to resettling and rehabilitating them.

Chairman, Bama Local Government Hon Muhammad Tijjani said the donation came as a big relief to both the government and the people of the state while commending the Aliko Dangote

Foundation for the strides.