MTN, Dangote spur Nigerian equity market rally for three straight days

Positive sentiment continued to dominate the Nigerian equities market for three consecutive trading days on the back of rallies in the shares of Dangote Cement and MTN Nigeria.

The All Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 927.01 points, representing 3.07 per cent growth to close at 31,145.15 on Wednesday.

The market capitalization also increased by N408 billion, representing 3.07 per cent appreciation to close at N13.72 trillion.

MTN Nigeria emerged highest gainer among 11 others, having added 9.98 per cent to close at N144.85.

Meanwhile, Law Union and Rock Insurance shed 9.09 per cent to lead 26 other losers.

A total of 294.57 million shares worth N17.47 billion were traded in 4,835 deals on Wednesday with MTN Nigeria topping the activity chart with investors trading 93.72 million of its shares worth N13.58 billion.