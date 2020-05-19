Adebayo Obajemu

Dangote Cement on Monday notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public its 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to hold on Monday 15th, June 2020, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos at 11.00 am.

In a statement signed by the Company Secretary, Mahmud Kazaure, attendance of the AGM is by proxy. The statement read thus:

“In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance at the AGM shall only be by proxy. A proxy form is attached to the Annual Report. A Member has the right to appoint a proxy/proxies to attend and vote instead of him; the proxy/proxies need not be a member(s) of the Company.

“ All instruments of proxy must be deposited at the registered Office of the Company at 1, Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, Lagos (or [email protected]) or the Office of the Registrars, United Securities Ltd, at 10, Amodu Ojikutu Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, (or [email protected]) not later than 48 hours before the time for holding the meeting. All instruments of proxy shall be at the Company’s expense.”

“ A Member entitled to attend and vote at the AGM is advised to select from the following proxies, to attend and vote in his stead:

Alhaji Aliko Dangote GCONOlakunle AlakeEmmanuel IkazobohMichel PuchercosSir Sunny NwosuUmar FaroukNornah AwohBisi Bakare

Closure of Register:

The Register of Members and the Transfer Books of the Company will be closed on May 26th 2020.

Payment of Dividend:

If the dividend recommended by the Directors is approved by the Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, dividends will be paid on Wednesday June 17th 2020 to the shareholders whose names are registered in the Company’s Register of Members at the close of business on May 25, 2020.