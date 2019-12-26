Puchercos resigns from Lafarge, replaces Makoju as MD of Dangote Cement

Michel Puchercos has been named new Managing Director of Dangote Cement Plc. after resigning his position as Managing Director of Lafarge Africa.

Lafarge had in a statement on December 20, notified the investing community that the Frenchman tendered his resignation and would be effective January 17.

Announcing his appointment on Thursday in a statement signed by Edward Imoedemhe, spokesperson for Dangote Cement, the company said his tenure will commence on February 1, 2020.

“This is to announce the retirement of Joseph Makoju from the board of directors, and as the group managing director/ CEO of the Dangote Cement Plc effective from 31 January 2020,” the statement said.

“The board has approved the appointment of Michel Puchercos as his replacement on the board of directors, as the Group CEO, effective from 1st February 2020.”

Puchercos, according to the statement, “has more than 20 years’ experience in the cement industry, having served in various capacities at Lafarge including as the president & chief executive officer of Lafarge Halla Cement, director of strategy and systems at Lafarge Gypsum through chief executive officer of Bamburi Cement, Kenya, Hima Cement, Uganda and chairman, Mbeya Cement, Tanzania.

“His last appointment was as the group managing director and country CEO of Lafarge AFRICA Plc, a company listed on premium stock exchange (Lagos).”

The country’s leading cement maker said Puchercos’ appointment will be included in the agenda at its next annual general meeting for ratification by the shareholders in accordance with the Companies and Allied Matters act.