Adebayo Obajemu

Dangote Cement on Thursday published its First Quarter report for the period ended 31 March 2020 on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The manufacturing giant reported a turnover of N249.18 billion, up by 3.76% when compared to N240.16 billion reported in the first quarter of 2019.

Profit after tax appreciated by 0.56% to N60.59 billion from N60.25 billion reported in Q1 2019.

The earnings per share (EPS) of Dangote Cement appreciated to N3.60 from the EPS of N3.54 in the first quarter of 2019.

With reference to the share price of N150, the P.E ratio of Dangote Cement is calculated as 42.19x with earnings yield of 2.37%.