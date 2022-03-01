Dangote Cement Plc, Nigeria’s leading cement maker, has released its 2021 final year results, for the period ended December 31, reporting a revenue of N1.38 trillion during the period, a 34% increase year on year.

A careful study of the result reveals the company’s profit was driven by a significant rise in domestic and export sales in Nigeria, compared to domestic and export sales in Pan Africa.

Domestic sales in Nigeria for the period grew by 35%, generating N956 billion, while export sales raked in N36 billion, reflecting an improvement of 235% year on year, more than double its sales in 2020.