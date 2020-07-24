Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian equities market Thursday closed on a positive note as the All Share Index appreciated by 1.40% to settle at 24,512.27 points from the previous close of 24,173.53 points on Wednesday.

Investors gain N177 billion as Market Capitalisation grew by 1.40% to close at N12.787 trillion from the previous close of N12.610 trillion.

An aggregate of 164.3 million units of shares were traded in 2,986 deals, valued at N2.13 billion.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed firm as 11 equities appreciated in their share prices against 11 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Dangote Cement led other percentage gainers with 10% growth, closing at N134.20 from the previous close of N122.

Jaiz Bank, Custodian Investment and Africa Prudential Plc among other gainers also grew their share prices by 7.41%, 3.09% and 2.74% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Neimeth Pharmaceuticals led other price decliners as it shed 6.67% of its share price to close at N1.40 from the previous close of N1.50.

Mutual Benefit, BUA Cement and Dangote Sugar among other gainers also shed their share prices by 4.76%, 3.50% and 2.50% respectively.

Volume Drivers

First Bank of Nigeria Holding (FBNH) traded about 42.67 million units of its shares in 273 deals, valued at about N211.27 million.

Custodian Investment traded about 20.04 million units of its shares in 8 deals, valued at N100.18 million.

Zenith Bank traded about 17.94 million units of its shares in 359 deals, valued at N278.97 million