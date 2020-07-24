Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it has cultivated 2,675 hectares of cassava plantations for the processing of bioethanol in Kebbi state.

In a statement by Kebbi state government’s committee on Biofuels through its Chairman, Prof. Mohammad Ka’oje, this development is based on 2017 MOU with NNPC.

It should be noted that ethanol is a biofuel processed from starchy crops like maize and cassava is used as biofuel mainly in Brazil and the United States.

Recall that in 2017, NNPC signed an MoU with Kebbi state to cultivate 20,000 hectares of cassava and sugarcane in the Kanya district of Zuru emirate of Kebbi for biofuel production.

Explaining the MOU, Ka’oje said the scheme is a joint project between Kebbi State and NNPC which was jointly financed to the tune of N500 million each, and 5,000 hectares of land was acquired for biofuel production.