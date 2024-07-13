Connect with us

Cutix Plc declares 15 kobo dividend, one for one bonus to shareholders
The Board of Directors of Cutix Plc has recommended a dividend of 15 kobo per ordinary share of the Company amounting to N528,396,607.80 (Five Hundred and Twenty-Eight Million, Three Hundred and Ninety-Six Thousand, Six Hundred and Seven Naira, Eighty Kobo Only) for approval by Shareholders at the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled for Friday, August 30, 2024.

The Board also recommended a bonus issue of one new share for every one existing share held by shareholders.

The approved Audited Financial Statements will be released to the public on or before July 29, 2024.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

