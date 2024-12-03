Connect with us

Cutix Plc reports N7.82bn revenue in 6 months, grows profit by 13.72%
Reps to investigate sack of 1,000 staff of CBN, N50bn pay off

Enugu signs $100m water infrastructure deal with Australian firm

Investors gain N141bn as NGXASI rebounds by 0.23%

Huaxin Cement to acquire 83.81% equity stake of Lafarge Africa

Eurobond issuance raises $9bn in investor interest

Ohanaeze congratulates Okonjo-Iweala on reappointment as WTO DG

Nigeria saves $20bn from economic reforms amid rising debt

States control of lottery rekindles push for fiscal federalism

Atiku, Obi, others champion education at AUN's 16th Founder's Day

Published

4 hours ago

on

Cutix Plc recently published its Second Quarter report for the period 31 October 2024. The result shows year on year growth in the Company’s topline and bottom line figures.

The Company reported revenue of N7.82 billion for the 6 months period, up by 54.37% from N5.07 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax of N514.178 million was reported for the 6 months period, up by 13.72% from N452.138 million reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the Company stands at 7 kobo.

At the share price of N2.3, the P.E ratio of Cutix Plc stands at 31.51x with earnings yield of 3.17%.

