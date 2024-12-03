Cutix Plc reports N7.82bn revenue in 6 months, grows profit by 13.72%

Cutix Plc recently published its Second Quarter report for the period 31 October 2024. The result shows year on year growth in the Company’s topline and bottom line figures.

The Company reported revenue of N7.82 billion for the 6 months period, up by 54.37% from N5.07 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax of N514.178 million was reported for the 6 months period, up by 13.72% from N452.138 million reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the Company stands at 7 kobo.

At the share price of N2.3, the P.E ratio of Cutix Plc stands at 31.51x with earnings yield of 3.17%.