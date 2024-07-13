Connect with us

Business

Telecoms: Active voice subscribers drops by 3.03% in Q1 2024
Advertisement

Business

Cutix Plc declares 15 kobo dividend, one for one bonus to shareholders

Business

NGX Launches Impact Board for Sustainable Instruments

Business

Dangote Refinery buys 5m barrels of crude oil from US - Report

Business

Nigerians paid N721bn in bribes to govt officials in 2023 - NBS survey

Business

BudgIT hails verdict on LG autonomy, says it's a win for fiscal governance, accountability

Business

FG, IOCs reach agreement on crude supply local refineries

Business

Muda Yusuf to chair Oriental News Summit, speak on Nigeria's transition to green economy

Business

Senate rejects bill seeking use of gold to boost external reserves

Business

FG commends Moniepoint’s contribution to growth of Nigeria's informal economy

Business

Telecoms: Active voice subscribers drops by 3.03% in Q1 2024

Published

4 mins ago

on

Telecoms: Active voice subscribers drops by 3.03% in Q1 2024

Recent report published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Telecoms Data revealed that the total number of active voice subscribers in Q1 2024 was 219,304,281 from the 226,161,713 reported in Q1 2023, indicating a growth rate of –3.03%. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, active voice subscribers fell by 2.41%.

Also, in Q1 2024, the total number of active internet subscribers stood at 164,368,292 from 157,551,104 reported in Q1 2023, showing an increase of 4.33%. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, this grew by 0.32%.

On state profile analysis, Lagos state had the highest number of active voice subscribers in Q1 2024 with 25,956,074, followed by Ogun with 12,672,990 and Kano with 11,931,128. On the other hand, Bayelsa recorded the least with 1,608,473, followed by Ebonyi and Ekiti with 1,885,657 and 1,969,568 respectively.

News continues after this Advertisement

In addition, Lagos state had the highest number of active internet subscribers in Q1 2024 with 18,841,943, followed by Ogun with 9,528,795 and Kano with 9,067,983. On the other hand, Bayelsa rec orded the least with 1,201,601, followed by Ebonyi and Ekiti with 1,401,626 and 1,545,729 respectively. However, MTN had the highest share of subscriptions in Q1 2024.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *