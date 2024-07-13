Telecoms: Active voice subscribers drops by 3.03% in Q1 2024

Recent report published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Telecoms Data revealed that the total number of active voice subscribers in Q1 2024 was 219,304,281 from the 226,161,713 reported in Q1 2023, indicating a growth rate of –3.03%. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, active voice subscribers fell by 2.41%.

Also, in Q1 2024, the total number of active internet subscribers stood at 164,368,292 from 157,551,104 reported in Q1 2023, showing an increase of 4.33%. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, this grew by 0.32%.

On state profile analysis, Lagos state had the highest number of active voice subscribers in Q1 2024 with 25,956,074, followed by Ogun with 12,672,990 and Kano with 11,931,128. On the other hand, Bayelsa recorded the least with 1,608,473, followed by Ebonyi and Ekiti with 1,885,657 and 1,969,568 respectively.

In addition, Lagos state had the highest number of active internet subscribers in Q1 2024 with 18,841,943, followed by Ogun with 9,528,795 and Kano with 9,067,983. On the other hand, Bayelsa rec orded the least with 1,201,601, followed by Ebonyi and Ekiti with 1,401,626 and 1,545,729 respectively. However, MTN had the highest share of subscriptions in Q1 2024.

