Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, Nigeria’s capital market infrastructure, yesterday, celebrated its teeming customers, including retail and institutional investors in the financial market, Securities Exchanges, stock brokerage participants, investment banks, custodians, registrars and issuers of securities, noting that it will continue to leverage strong foundation and mutual trust in enhancing service experience. As the company joins the rest of the world to celebrate the 2021 Customer Service Week themed “The Power of Service”, CSCS takes out the occasion in appreciating the loyalty of its clients, whose patronage over the past twenty-two years, has been the bedrock of the company’s innovation and tenacity.

In a thank you message, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, CSCS Plc, Mr. Haruna Jalo-Waziri expressed gratitude to the customers for their continued patronage especially during this challenging time, emphasizing that the desire and need to better serve the customers is the source of ingenuity and resilience of CSCS.

According to Mr. Waziri, “we are excited about the opportunities to serve you for decades to come, especially as we leverage our strong foundation and mutual trust in creating new service experience for you and all in your best interest. You have been a great source of inspiration and motivation for us, and we would continue to invest in our mutual growth.”

Continuing, the Chief Executive Officer said: “We will continue to explore new frontiers for our mutual growth; such is the power in serving innovative customers like you, who continue to push boundaries and explore blue oceans.

“Gracefully, we have collectively surmounted all odds of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past twenty months, leveraging our mutual trust and commitment to service excellence in sustaining activities in the Nigerian capital market. We are proud of you, as our source of inspiration. Always knowing that you are by our side, keeps us motivated and energised to seek better ways of serving you. In serving you lies our strength. Innovating to serve you better strengthens our tenacity and stimulates our ingenuity. In essence, serving you, keeps our mission alive and reinforces our vision to be the globally respected and leading Central Securities Depository (CSD) in Africa. This is the true Power of Service!”

The company has lined up various activities to celebrate the Week (between October 4 and October 8, 2021) with various exciting prices that will be gifted to customers who participate in puzzles and quizzes via the company’s Social Media handles.

Customer Service Week, celebrated every first two weeks in October, is an international celebration that calls attention to the importance of customer service and the people who provide it.