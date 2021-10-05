Organisers of reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Season Six have said they spent as much as N4.3 billion to host the show.

CEO of DSTV in Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe made the revelation at the season 6 winner’s prize presentation.

“We employed 12,000 persons for this show, it cost us N4,3billiom to air this show this year,” he said.

“We use BBNaija to enrich lives and contribute positively to society. We hope to continue to do so.”

The organisers also revealed that one billion votes were recorded this year from the viewers.

The year’s show was won by Hazel Oyeze Onou, alias Whitemoney.

He went home with the N90m grand prize, comprising of N30 million cash prize and N60 million in travel and other gifts.

A total of 26 housemates participated in the programme, 20 of whom were evicted while Pere, Angel, Liquorose, Emmanuel, and Cross made it to the finale.

Finally talky of votes showed that White Money pulled 47% of the votes, Liquorose had 22.99% while Pere raked in 14.77%.

Cross, Angel, and Emmanuel amassed 6.44%, 5.3% and 3.23% of the total votes cast respectively.

Whitemoney caught the interest of many Nigerians from his first week in the Big Brother House because of his consistent cooking for housemates.