Bakassi Deep Seaport will be a hub, Gov Otu assures

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has expressed confidence that the proposed Bakassi Deep Seaport will become a major commercial hub, anchored on agriculture and other export potential.

Speaking in Calabar on Thursday while receiving the Governing Board of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), led by its Chairman, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, Otu pledged full collaboration with the Authority to revitalise the Calabar Port and fast-track the seaport project.

“We have taken time to study the commercial viability of the Bakassi Deep Seaport and anchored it around agriculture and other export potentials. By the time the port becomes operational, it will be a commercial success,” Otu said.

The governor described Cross River’s partnership with the NPA as a “natural marriage,” given the state’s strategic location, and called for urgent investment in maritime infrastructure to close the gap with countries like South Africa and Brazil. He acknowledged long-standing challenges facing Calabar Port, including dredging and low vessel traffic, but expressed optimism that renewed commitment could restore its commercial viability.

Earlier, Adeyeye hailed Calabar Port as a “vital national asset” capable of serving the South-South, South-East, and North-Central regions. He revealed that the NPA, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, was working on dredging the Calabar channel to boost vessel access.

The NPA chairman also praised the state for funding preliminary studies for the Bakassi Deep Seaport, which is awaiting Federal Executive Council approval, and outlined priority areas for collaboration — from tackling community disruptions and rehabilitating roads to promoting structured exports, strengthening security, and positioning Calabar for cruise tourism.

“With stronger collaboration between the NPA and the Cross River State Government, the Calabar Port can reach its full potential as a catalyst for trade, economic growth, tourism development, and industrial transformation,” Adeyeye said.