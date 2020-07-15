KUNLE IDOWU, ABEOKUTA

As part of its plan to reopen recreation activities, Ogun State government has urged business owners to ensure all safety and preventive measures were properly in place to safeguard lives.

The State Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele who gave the directive during a visit to Hi-impact Planet, along Lagos/Ibadan Express way, said the visit was to assess level of preparedness for commercial activities and evaluate compliance to prescribed safety measures.

Oyedele, in company of the Commissioners for Health, Culture and Tourism, as well as that of the Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr. Tomi Coker, Dr. Oluwatoyin Taiwo and Hon. Afolabi Afuape respectively, added that the visit also enabled them measure how key players in the commercial sector have been able to cope and adapt their various enterprises to suit this Covid-19 period.

“Going around here, I have seen that measures are being put in place, so that when Government decides to lift the restrictions, this facility will pass for reopening”, she said.

The Deputy Governor while commending the management of the park for complying with safety protocols by providing, a functional sanitary point and a well-equipped medical facility within the vicinity, assured that government was working across board to reopen all key sectors of its economy, without compromising safety of the citizenry.

Responding, the CEO, Hi-impact Planet, Prince Yanju Lipede, said safety comes first in their operations and the facility would only open up according to the dictates of the State Government, adding that necessary measures had been put in place in readiness to reopening of recreational activities.