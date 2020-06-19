The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, on Thursday, received the report of members of the Lagos State COVID-19 Impact Review Committee with a promise that due diligence would be observed on the recommendations made by the team.

Receiving the report from the Chairman of the Committee at Alausa, Ikeja, the Honourable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, thanked the committee members for a job well done and promised that the recommendations would be made public and implementation carried out after a thorough review.

In her words: “I want to appreciate the Committee members for your integrity and commitment to putting this report forward. On behalf of Mr Governor, l want to thank you specially and assure you that the report won’t be kept under the table as Mr Governor has the interest of this sector at heart, so be assured that your good works will bring forth good fruits”.

“We will ensure that in the next one or two weeks, the recommendations will be made public and we hope that you will continue to collaborate with us as we move the tourism, creativity, entertainment and hospitality sector forward in the State”, she added.

Mrs Akinbile-Yusuf reiterated the commitment to work with stakeholders in the creativity, entertainment and tourism sectors, assuring that the Ministry, being the regulator of activities in the sector, will ensure that businesses thrive to boost employment and increase the revenue generation of the State.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Arts and Culture, Mr Solomon Bonu, in his remarks, said that the Ministry will review the report and advise Mr Governor accordingly on how to get the sector moving during this COVID-19 period.

He commended the Committee members for bringing their professionalism and expertise to bear in compiling the report, noting that the State can not thank them enough.

The Chairman of the Committee, a veteran actor, Mrs Joke Silva thanked the State Government for the opportunity to come up with recommendations to reposition the creative and tourism industry in the State.

While disclosing that the recommendations were gathered from various sub-committees in the sector on ways forward, post-COVID-19, the Committee Chairman thanked her colleagues for their dedication and cooperation throughout deliberations on the report.

0ther members of the Committee include Mr Atunyota Akpobome (a.k.a Ali Baba), Mr Patrick Donald Lee, Dr Adun Okupe, Mrs Oyenike Okundaye and Mr Gbenga Sunmonu. They were also supported by the Special Assistant to the Commissioner, Mr Ferdinand Tinubu and the Director of Hotel Licensing in the Ministry, Mr Jobi Ibraheem.

Recall that the six-man committee chaired by Mrs Joke Silva, MFR, was inaugurated with a mandate of drawing out suggestions and recommendations on how to re-activate the State’s creative industry, which has remained dormant as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging the world.