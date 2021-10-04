Adebayo Obajemu

Courteville Business Solutions Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public of its intention to delist from the Nigerian Exchange.

According to the notification by the company, the Board of Director has scheduled a meeting for October 28 to consider the following:

The Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter ending 30th September, 2021; and Delisting the securities of the Company from Nigerian Exchange Limited.

“In compliance with Listing Rules of Nigerian Exchange Limited, we hereby inform you that the Company will commence a Closed Period for trading in the Company’s Shares from Friday, 1st October 2021 until 24 hours after the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter ending 30th September 2021, and the Board’s decision on the delisting are released to the NGX and by extension the public.

Consequently, no Insider and any other connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period