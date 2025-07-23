Connect with us

Published

2 mins ago

on

Gov Mohammed urges media to drive national reconciliation, heal Nigeria's ethnic divides

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has called on Nigerian journalists to lead a national reconciliation process aimed at addressing historical grievances and fostering unity across ethnic and religious divides. 

Speaking at the 3rd Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture organized by the Nigerian Guild of Editors, the governor – represented by Dr. Aminu Gamawa – stressed that journalism must transcend event reporting and actively shape the nation’s moral and political direction.

Governor Mohammed drew from his personal political experiences, recalling the controversial Doctrine of Necessity motion he sponsored in the Senate in 2010 that enabled Vice President Goodluck Jonathan to assume presidential powers during a constitutional impasse. Despite backlash and recall threats from his constituents, he defended the decision as a sacrifice for national stability, likening it to the difficult choices made by the late Governor Lateef Jakande during military rule.

“I dream of a Nigeria where children are not judged by their surname, their state of origin, or their place of worship, but by the content of their character and the strength of their service,” he said, rephrasing Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic message to reflect Nigeria’s realities. He noted that this vision can be achieved through deliberate leadership and a responsible media that promotes inclusion rather than division.

Citing Bauchi State as a model of peaceful coexistence, Mohammed credited the state’s relative harmony to inclusive governance, merit-driven appointments, strategic infrastructure development, and the empowerment of traditional and religious leaders as unifying agents. He called on journalists to champion a Truth and Reconciliation Summit that would address Nigeria’s historical wounds, arguing that open dialogue is essential for national healing.

“The moment a society begins to ignore judicial decisions, it is on the path to lawlessness. No nation can survive selective justice,” the governor cautioned, urging the media to prioritize institutional integrity over political loyalties. He also challenged the industry to tackle its internal shortcomings, such as the exploitation of interns, corruption within media organisations, and the lack of proper training for young journalists.

Concluding his address, Governor Mohammed invoked Jakande’s legacy of simplicity and principled governance, quoting a statement often attributed to the late Dr. Chuba Okadigbo: “If you are emotionally attached to your tribe, religion, or political leanings to the point that Truth and Justice become secondary considerations, your education is useless,” he urged journalists to uphold national interest above sectarian agendas, positioning them as catalysts for Nigeria’s unity and progress.

