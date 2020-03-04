A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Jabi, Abuja on Wednesday suspended the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, pending the determination of a substantive suit.

Justice Danlami Senchi, the presiding judge gave the order following an application of interlocutory injunction asking the court to suspend Mr Oshiomhole, having been suspended as a member of the APC by the party in Edo State.

The application was filed by an applicant, Oluwale Afolabi with Oshiomhole as first respondent and APC as second respondent.

Mr Afolabi in his application filed on January 16 contended that Mr Oshiomhole is currently suspended by the party and has not challenged the suspension.

He argued that Oshiomhole’s rights as an APC member is currently abated and he cannot continue to act as chairman of the party.

According to him, Oshiomhole cannot continue to enjoy benefits from the APC, despite his suspension as a member of the party.