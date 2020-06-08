OBINNA EZUGWU

A Federal High Court in Benin, Edo State capital on Monday granted an order restraining the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from conducting any primary election in Edo State ahead of the state governorship election in September, pending the determination of the suit on June 11, 2020.

This new development is coming after Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki stressed that only indirect primary could hold in the state in accordance with the rule gazetted in newspapers on Friday.

The court ruled, “That in respect of political gatherings for the purpose of conducting primaries for any of the parties desiring to field candidates in the forthcoming gubernatorial election, gatherings of more than 20 persons may be allowed, subject to the written approval of the Governor, if such gatherings do not exceed 5,000 persons; hold in Benin City and in a single facility with a large seating capacity of not less than 10,000 persons; are provided with adequate health, safety, and sanitary facilities and are COVID-19 response compliant with social distancing policy, hand-washing and proper use of face masks fully observed.”

Oshiomhole and Obaseki have been at loggerheads with the former favouring former Secretary to State Government and Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the 2016 election in the state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu to emerge APC primary.

The Oshiomhole led NWC had opted for direct primary, while the Obaseki led state chapter of the party is in favour of indirect primary.