Insecurity: Nigerians are tired, resorting to self-help - Monguno

National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, has noted that Nigerians are tired of the country’s worsening insecurity and are opting for self-help.

The NSA spoke while briefing state house correspondents on the outcome of the national security council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday.

Monguno who was joined by Usman Alkali, inspector general of police (IGP), admitted that the country is in a difficult situation, saying that the president is aware of the people’s concerns.

According to him, the growing insecurity is driving Nigerians to self-help, adding that the council has agreed on new strategies to combat the threats.

He said, “Today’s meeting was convened by the president, as a continuation of the meeting that took place last week to discuss the technical issues and the taskings that were given to the various security agencies.

“Again, the council deems it necessary to inform the general public, that fighting this type of asymmetric conflict is a collective effort. It’s not something that should be confined to only the security, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies.

“When we keep saying whole of society approach, whole of government approach; to get a whole of nation approach, what it means is that everybody has to partake in this enterprise.

“The truth is that no country can ever overcome the difficulties of an asymmetric conflict by virtue of the fact that the enemy of the state is embedded within the population within the wider society.

“It is true that the local people are averse, they’re scared, they’re worried and there’s no confidence. That is understandable. But without their support, the cooperation in terms of giving information, it makes it very hard for the operational elements.

“We are in a very difficult situation. And Council understands. Mr. President understands people’s concerns about the growing insecurity. But I can assure you that there’s no straight cut and dried method of dealing with this thing unless all of us embrace each other.

“I know people are weary, people are tired, people are beginning to gravitate to other places for self-help. The truth is that help is rooted in everyone working for the other person.”