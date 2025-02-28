Connect with us

CoS Akinleye hails Osun Assembly Deputy Speaker, Oyewusi on birthday 
Published

19 mins ago

on

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, the Chief of Staff to Osun State governor, has hailed the state House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Akinyode Abidemi Oyewusi as he marks his birthday anniversary, describing him as a politician of note.

Akinleye in a congratulatory message issued and personally signed noted that Hon. Akinyode is an excellent lawmaker whose meaningful contributions at the floor of the house made him exceptional amongst the comity of assembly members.

The chief of staff maintained that Osun is greatly blessed having someone like Hon. Akinyode as one of the principal officers of the state assembly, adding that he has been using his versed  knowledge in supporting Mr. Speaker for day- to -day parliamentary activities,  which, according him, has enabled the executive arm to perform excellently in the state.

He congratulated the state deputy speaker on this special occasion of his birthday anniversary, praying for God’s blessings on him throughout his lifetime.

” I, on behalf of my family, is using this medium to felicitate with you on this special day of yours, as I pray to God almighty to grant you more success in the years to come. I equally want to admonish you to continue prioritising people’s welfare and add more to your meaningful contributions as a state lawmaker. Once again, I say BIG CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU dear brother.”

