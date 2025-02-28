Connect with us

Nation

Driver complicit in abduction of  Oyo corper by kidnappers – Sister
Advertisement

Nation

Osun Cleric Baba Lesekese gives back to alma mata, donates writing materials 

Nation

CoS Akinleye hails Osun Assembly Deputy Speaker, Oyewusi on birthday 

Nation

Athena Centre Honours Arthur Nwankwo, Bala-Usman, and Olikoye Ransome Kuti 

Nation

Patriotism key to harnessing the advantages of brain drain - Adetunji

Nation

Police nab pastor, one other for murder of seven-year-old boy in Edo

Nation

CSOs allege rights violations by Tompolo's Tantita Security Services

Nation

‘Bauchi responsible for 60% of forced marriages in Nigeria’

Nation

Amotekun, hunters rescue four kidnap victims in Oyo

Nation

Nigeria excluded as US grants visa-free entry to 40 countries 

Nation

Driver complicit in abduction of  Oyo corper by kidnappers – Sister

Published

2 hours ago

on

Driver complicit in abduction of  Oyo corper by kidnappers – Sister

 

Aminat Lawal, the sister of the kidnapped  National Youth Service Corps member, Rofiat Lawal, who was allegedly abducted along the Benin-Ore Expressway on Tuesday, said that her sister was handed over to the abductors who were suspected Fulani herdsmen by the driver of the vehicle she boarded to Ibadan.

Aminat made this known  in an  interview  yesterday with a news daily.

Recall that  Rofiat was abducted by yet-to-be-identified kidnappers as she was  returning to her Place of Primary Assignment in Oyo State.

A friend of the kidnapped corps member  identified as Agbakwara, who alerted the public and family about Rofiat’s kidnap in a post on Facebook on Wednesday, noted that the abductors were asking  the sum of N20m for her release.

Agbakwara wrote, “My close friend, Lawal Rofiat Kofoworola, was kidnapped on her way from Benin to Ibadan to resume her PPA in Ogbomosho. She managed to call yesterday and told me she was on an Ore-bound bus when she was taken.

“This is someone who has struggled all her life, supporting herself through university by working at the Dufil company in Benin. Now, kidnappers are demanding N20 million, and we don’t know what to do. Her parents are less privileged and can’t afford this.

“I have reported to the NYSC Secretariat in Ibadan and dropped her call-up number, but there has been no response. We are exhausted and desperate for help.”

She noted that  her sister narrated that the driver taking  them from Benin stopped at Ore where the kidnappers came out from a nearby bush and took them while the driver zoomed off.

Advertisement

She narrated that when the kidnappers contacted them, they demanded N25m ransom for her release, which they pleaded they could not pay, but after several back and forth, they lowered the demand to N5m.

Aminat said, “She contacted us on Tuesday to tell us that she was kidnapped and she said that the driver of the car she boarded was the one who dropped them at the spot where she was kidnapped alongside other passengers.

“When we spoke with the kidnappers, they asked us to bring N25m and we told them that we did not have such money. She is the one who sponsored herself in school. They have reduced the ransom to N5m.”

Meanwhile, the family had resorted to crowdfunding to raise the ransom as requested by the abductors.

In a follow-up conversation with Agbakwara, on Thursday, he noted that the family had resorted to crowdfunding to raise the ransom demanded by the abductors while corroborating the claim that the abducted corper was handed over to her abductors by the driver.

“This evening, the kidnappers allowed my friend and the other victims to call their families. She told me in tears that they were handed over to the Fulani kidnappers after the vehicle they were in dropped them off and drove away. They are all female and have been suffering without food since they were taken.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *