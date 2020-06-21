The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) of Delta State, Chiedu Ebie and Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement was made on Sunday morning via the Twitter handle of the state government.

Both officials were said to have exhibited mild symptoms, and decided to have their samples tested for the coronavirus.

“They have been moved to an isolation centre, are stable, and responding well to treatment,” the tweet added.

The SSG had been present at the donation of medical equipment by Shell Development Company of Nigeria Limited on June 17, 2020.

“From the very beginning, we took #COVID19 very seriously. With this additional donation, we will be even more aggressive in our contact tracing,” he had said.

As of June 20, 2020, a total of 501 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the state.

Delta confirmed its index case of the virus on April 8, 2020.

Nigeria currently has a total of 19,808 COVID-19 cases.