OBINNA EZUGWU

Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Mr Edward Ubos has ordered total shutdown and fumigation of the assembly complex as concerns mount in the state over spread of Coronavirus following the death Mr Chijioke Ugwueze, member representing Isi-Uzo Constituency.

The order was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of the House Committee on Information and Communication, Mr Jeff Mbah on Saturday in Enugu.

Mbah said that Ubosi gave order as a precautionary measure following the death of Mr Chijioke Ugwueze, member representing Isi-Uzo Constituency.

“The speaker has ordered the immediate shutdown of the assembly complex for decontamination. Also the suspension of all activities in the complex till further notice.

“Our heartfelt sympathy go to Ugwueze family, the wife, the children, the people of Isi-Izo Constituency and all our distinguished colleagues in the house and the State Government for the irreparable loss,” Mbah said.