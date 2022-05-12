Container crushes two in Lagos, one dead on the spot

A man whose identity is yet unknown, was on Wednesday night crushed to death by a 40ft container that fell from an articulated vehicle at the Costain roundabout area of Lagos State.

The container fell on two individuals, an adult male and an adult female, but while the male died on the spot, the female was dragged out alive.

The truck had suffered brake failure while enroute the Costain roundabout and as a result, the container load fell off the back of the truck conveying it and crushed the two victims.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Thursday, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency said while the male victim died on the spot, the other female victim was rescued alive.

LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the adult female rescued alive sustained severe injuries that included a broken left leg.

According to him, the deceased adult male body has been bagged and handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit for further action.

The statement signed by LASEMA’s Head, Public Affairs, Nosa Okunbor, read, “Upon arrival at the incident scene, an articulated truck laden with a 40ft container was discovered to have fallen. Further investigations revealed that the truck had suffered brake failure while enroute the Costain roundabout and as a result, the container load fell off the back of the truck conveying it.

“Unfortunately, the container fell on an adult male and adult female. The adult male was totally crushed and immediately lost his life as a result of the trauma, while the adult female was extricated alive by the LRT through the deployment of the agency’s heavy-duty forklift- the Goliath. Thereafter, the Agency’s paramedics administered pre-hospital care before quickly conveying her to a nearby hospital.

“The deceased adult male body has been bagged and handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU, for further action.

“The truck and its fallen container have been recovered off the road with aid of the Agency’s heavy-duty forklift and placed on a nearby layby before being handed over to Officers of the Nigerian Police at the incident scene.

“Present at the operation was the LASEMA LRT, LASAMBUS, and officials of the Nigerian Police Force”.